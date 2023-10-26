SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) Stock Showcases 5.64% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) has gone up by 1.22% for the week, with a 4.90% rise in the past month and a -0.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.67% for SSRM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.64% for SSRM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.36% for the last 200 days.

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SSRM is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SSRM is $20.99, which is $6.85 above the current price. The public float for SSRM is 202.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SSRM on October 26, 2023 was 992.79K shares.

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.74 in comparison to its previous close of 14.39, however, the company has experienced a 1.22% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-10-17 that (Kitco News) – The company said that Sunrise Lake hosts silver-gold and base metal mineralization.

SSRM Trading at 0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares surge +7.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSRM rose by +1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.44. In addition, SSR Mining Inc saw -9.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSRM starting from Anglin Arthur Michael, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $16.23 back on May 12. After this action, Anglin Arthur Michael now owns 52,306 shares of SSR Mining Inc, valued at $129,840 using the latest closing price.

Farid Fady Adel Edward, the Chief Corp Development Officer of SSR Mining Inc, sale 2,955 shares at $13.31 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Farid Fady Adel Edward is holding 115,466 shares at $39,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.23 for the present operating margin

+26.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for SSR Mining Inc stands at +16.91. The total capital return value is set at 4.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.92. Equity return is now at value 4.77, with 3.17 for asset returns.

Based on SSR Mining Inc (SSRM), the company’s capital structure generated 11.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.20. Total debt to assets is 7.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.