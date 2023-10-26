Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) has dropped by -2.36 compared to previous close of 71.25. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-10-25 that (Kitco News) – Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO), one of the world’s largest copper producers, announced Tuesday that its mined copper production in Q3 2023 decreased by 1.9% y-o-y to 226,120 tons (Q3 2022: 230,522 tons).

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is $68.73, which is -$0.77 below the current market price. The public float for SCCO is 85.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCCO on October 26, 2023 was 996.47K shares.

SCCO’s Market Performance

SCCO’s stock has seen a -2.17% decrease for the week, with a -4.25% drop in the past month and a -17.15% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for Southern Copper Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.58% for SCCO’s stock, with a -7.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCCO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SCCO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SCCO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $91 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SCCO Trading at -9.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares sank -4.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCCO fell by -2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.75. In addition, Southern Copper Corporation saw 15.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCCO starting from Castillo Sanchez Mejorada Enri, who sale 2,400 shares at the price of $81.56 back on Aug 14. After this action, Castillo Sanchez Mejorada Enri now owns 3,200 shares of Southern Copper Corporation, valued at $195,744 using the latest closing price.

PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, the Director of Southern Copper Corporation, sale 500 shares at $87.11 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL is holding 5,414 shares at $43,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.15 for the present operating margin

+45.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southern Copper Corporation stands at +26.26. The total capital return value is set at 28.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.39. Equity return is now at value 35.84, with 16.34 for asset returns.

Based on Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO), the company’s capital structure generated 87.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.77. Total debt to assets is 41.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.