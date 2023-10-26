SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH) Stock Records -50.37% Quarterly Movement

The stock of SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH) has gone down by -7.53% for the week, with a -43.96% drop in the past month and a -50.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.98% for SGH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.74% for SGH stock, with a simple moving average of -35.84% for the last 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH) is $26.17, which is $12.9 above the current market price. The public float for SGH is 49.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SGH on October 26, 2023 was 735.02K shares.

SGH) stock’s latest price update

SMART Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH)’s stock price has plunge by -1.26relation to previous closing price of 13.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.53% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-13 that Smart Global fell far short of revenue and earnings expectations with its latest quarter. The company cited “a challenging global economic environment” while selling an 81% interest in its Smart Brazil operations.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGH stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SGH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SGH in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $22 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SGH Trading at -41.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares sank -44.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGH fell by -7.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.50. In addition, SMART Global Holdings Inc saw -10.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGH starting from Rizvi Ken, who purchase 1,800 shares at the price of $13.57 back on Oct 23. After this action, Rizvi Ken now owns 165,883 shares of SMART Global Holdings Inc, valued at $24,417 using the latest closing price.

Pacheco Jack A, the EVP, COO, Pres, Mem Solutions of SMART Global Holdings Inc, sale 2,500 shares at $23.37 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Pacheco Jack A is holding 202,375 shares at $58,419 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.94 for the present operating margin

+28.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for SMART Global Holdings Inc stands at +0.55. Equity return is now at value 6.11, with 1.18 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.