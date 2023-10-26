SKYX Platforms Corp (SKYX) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of SKYX Platforms Corp (SKYX) has seen a 16.43% increase in the past week, with a 19.78% gain in the past month, and a -10.48% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.82% for SKYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.86% for SKYX’s stock, with a -37.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SKYX Platforms Corp (SKYX) is $5.00, which is $3.34 above the current market price. The public float for SKYX is 48.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SKYX on October 26, 2023 was 212.44K shares.

SKYX Platforms Corp (NASDAQ: SKYX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.42 in relation to its previous close of 1.55. However, the company has experienced a 16.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-11 that SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 9, 2023 10:30 AM ET Company Participants Rani Kohen – Executive Chairman John Campi – CEO Steve Schmidt – President Marc Boisseau – CFO Operator Good day, and welcome to the SKYX Platforms Corp. Investor Update Call. Today’s webinar is being recorded.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKYX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SKYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SKYX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $15 based on the research report published on July 28, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SKYX Trading at 8.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.48%, as shares surge +10.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKYX rose by +16.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4205. In addition, SKYX Platforms Corp saw -33.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SKYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-83146.53 for the present operating margin

-2139.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for SKYX Platforms Corp stands at -84539.95. The total capital return value is set at -116.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -127.48. Equity return is now at value -169.40, with -56.14 for asset returns.

Based on SKYX Platforms Corp (SKYX), the company’s capital structure generated 374.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.94. Total debt to assets is 70.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 349.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 556.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SKYX Platforms Corp (SKYX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.