Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Simmons First National Corp. (NASDAQ: SFNC) has decreased by -2.62 when compared to last closing price of 14.48.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2023-09-25 that These four regional banking stocks are worth looking at for two basic reasons. First, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this year, which took the entire sector down.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Simmons First National Corp. (NASDAQ: SFNC) is 7.66x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SFNC is 0.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) is $17.10, which is $4.4 above the current market price. The public float for SFNC is 124.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.90% of that float. On October 26, 2023, SFNC’s average trading volume was 491.01K shares.

SFNC’s Market Performance

SFNC’s stock has seen a -12.75% decrease for the week, with a -13.87% drop in the past month and a -28.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for Simmons First National Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.38% for SFNC’s stock, with a -23.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFNC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SFNC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SFNC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $26 based on the research report published on May 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SFNC Trading at -16.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares sank -13.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFNC fell by -12.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.17. In addition, Simmons First National Corp. saw -34.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFNC starting from Bass Dean O., who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $19.78 back on Aug 01. After this action, Bass Dean O. now owns 104,377 shares of Simmons First National Corp., valued at $593,400 using the latest closing price.

Brogdon James M, the President & CFO of Simmons First National Corp., purchase 15,000 shares at $14.98 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Brogdon James M is holding 24,108 shares at $224,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.89 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Simmons First National Corp. stands at +24.85. The total capital return value is set at 6.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.38. Equity return is now at value 7.28, with 0.86 for asset returns.

Based on Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC), the company’s capital structure generated 43.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.48. Total debt to assets is 5.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.