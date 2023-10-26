Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SVM is 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SVM is $5.03, which is $2.78 above the current price. The public float for SVM is 169.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SVM on October 26, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

SVM) stock’s latest price update

Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM)’s stock price has decreased by -3.85 compared to its previous closing price of 2.34. However, the company has seen a -5.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-30 that Although no one investment resource represents the end-all, be-all of the guidance spectrum, analyst-backed stocks with upside can be lucrative. In this case, we’re not talking about conservative targets of 8% growth a year.

SVM’s Market Performance

SVM’s stock has fallen by -5.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.02% and a quarterly drop of -23.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.07% for Silvercorp Metals Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.77% for SVM stock, with a simple moving average of -26.46% for the last 200 days.

SVM Trading at -7.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares sank -3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVM fell by -5.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.31. In addition, Silvercorp Metals Inc saw -23.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SVM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.53 for the present operating margin

+33.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silvercorp Metals Inc stands at +9.90. The total capital return value is set at 9.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 4.02, with 2.87 for asset returns.

Based on Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.12. Total debt to assets is 0.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 59.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.