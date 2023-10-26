Should You Invest in Planet Labs PBC (PL) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for PL is $5.44, which is $3.35 above the current market price. The public float for PL is 165.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.43% of that float. The average trading volume for PL on October 26, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

The stock of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) has decreased by -3.69 when compared to last closing price of 2.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.52% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-18 that Space exploration is big business and getting bigger. The market for space exploration is valued at about $500 billon today but is forecast to reach $1.88 trillion by 2032, according to market research firm Spherical Insights.

PL’s Market Performance

PL’s stock has fallen by -7.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.73% and a quarterly drop of -36.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.08% for Planet Labs PBC The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.42% for PL stock, with a simple moving average of -43.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PL stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for PL by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for PL in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $5.50 based on the research report published on May 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PL Trading at -24.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares sank -16.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PL fell by -7.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.39. In addition, Planet Labs PBC saw -51.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PL starting from Johnson Ashley F., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $2.60 back on Oct 02. After this action, Johnson Ashley F. now owns 882,048 shares of Planet Labs PBC, valued at $2,600 using the latest closing price.

Marshall William Spencer, the Co-Founder and CEO of Planet Labs PBC, purchase 100,000 shares at $2.70 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Marshall William Spencer is holding 1,405,356 shares at $269,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PL

Equity return is now at value -26.10, with -20.22 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Planet Labs PBC (PL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.