Should You Invest in Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for ORN is $6.33, which is $1.22 above the current market price. The public float for ORN is 29.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.01% of that float. The average trading volume for ORN on October 26, 2023 was 222.83K shares.

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ORN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -9.24 in relation to its previous close of 5.63. However, the company has experienced a -11.74% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that The headline numbers for Orion Marine (ORN) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

ORN’s Market Performance

ORN’s stock has fallen by -11.74% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.92% and a quarterly rise of 52.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.78% for Orion Group Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.08% for ORN’s stock, with a 54.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORN stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ORN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ORN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $3 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ORN Trading at 4.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.63%, as shares sank -0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORN fell by -11.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.44. In addition, Orion Group Holdings Inc saw 114.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORN starting from SHANFELTER AUSTIN J, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $4.75 back on Sep 06. After this action, SHANFELTER AUSTIN J now owns 497,039 shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc, valued at $142,500 using the latest closing price.

Thanisch Gordon Scott, the EVP AND CFO of Orion Group Holdings Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $4.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Thanisch Gordon Scott is holding 150,909 shares at $91,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.74 for the present operating margin

+6.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orion Group Holdings Inc stands at -1.69. The total capital return value is set at -6.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.61. Equity return is now at value -13.12, with -4.87 for asset returns.

Based on Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN), the company’s capital structure generated 48.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.57. Total debt to assets is 18.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.91 and the total asset turnover is 2.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.