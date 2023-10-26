Should You Invest in Evogene Ltd (EVGN) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for EVGN is $3.62, which is $3.11 above the current market price. The public float for EVGN is 40.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.62% of that float. The average trading volume for EVGN on October 26, 2023 was 160.70K shares.

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ: EVGN)’s stock price has increased by 9.08 compared to its previous closing price of 0.47. However, the company has seen a 3.68% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-17 that Evogene (EVGN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.17 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.19. This compares to loss of $0.21 per share a year ago.

EVGN’s Market Performance

EVGN’s stock has risen by 3.68% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.54% and a quarterly drop of -51.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.69% for Evogene Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.78% for EVGN stock, with a simple moving average of -31.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVGN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for EVGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVGN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7 based on the research report published on October 08, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

EVGN Trading at -19.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.42%, as shares sank -13.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVGN rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5288. In addition, Evogene Ltd saw -26.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EVGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1774.03 for the present operating margin

-105.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evogene Ltd stands at -1590.33. The total capital return value is set at -59.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.31. Equity return is now at value -89.14, with -41.52 for asset returns.

Based on Evogene Ltd (EVGN), the company’s capital structure generated 6.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.11. Total debt to assets is 3.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -4.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Evogene Ltd (EVGN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.