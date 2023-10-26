Should You Invest in Atomera Inc (ATOM) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for ATOM is $17.00, which is $10.71 above the current market price. The public float for ATOM is 24.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.79% of that float. The average trading volume for ATOM on October 26, 2023 was 161.73K shares.

The stock of Atomera Inc (NASDAQ: ATOM) has decreased by -7.91 when compared to last closing price of 6.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.84% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-10-18 that LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, announced today that it plans to release its third quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. The company will host a live video Zoom webinar at 2:00 p.m.

ATOM’s Market Performance

Atomera Inc (ATOM) has seen a -8.84% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.52% gain in the past month and a -19.26% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.14% for ATOM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.12% for ATOM stock, with a simple moving average of -12.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATOM stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ATOM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATOM in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $28 based on the research report published on June 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ATOM Trading at -0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.56%, as shares surge +1.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATOM fell by -8.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.57. In addition, Atomera Inc saw 1.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATOM starting from Mears Robert J, who sale 13,304 shares at the price of $5.75 back on Sep 15. After this action, Mears Robert J now owns 119,836 shares of Atomera Inc, valued at $76,498 using the latest closing price.

BIBAUD SCOTT A., the CEO and President of Atomera Inc, sale 7,826 shares at $6.28 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that BIBAUD SCOTT A. is holding 302,449 shares at $49,147 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4587.96 for the present operating margin

-315.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atomera Inc stands at -4565.71. The total capital return value is set at -58.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.06. Equity return is now at value -84.67, with -65.93 for asset returns.

Based on Atomera Inc (ATOM), the company’s capital structure generated 24.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.36. Total debt to assets is 18.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22,838.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atomera Inc (ATOM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.