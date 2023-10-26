Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (SHEN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (NASDAQ: SHEN)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.47 in comparison to its previous close of 22.35, however, the company has experienced a 9.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-02 that Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.04 per share. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (SHEN) by analysts is $21.00, which is -$3.69 below the current market price. The public float for SHEN is 45.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. On October 26, 2023, the average trading volume of SHEN was 116.81K shares.

SHEN’s Market Performance

SHEN’s stock has seen a 9.88% increase for the week, with a 20.91% rise in the past month and a 31.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.27% for SHEN’s stock, with a 24.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHEN stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for SHEN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SHEN in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $20 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHEN Trading at 14.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.94% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares surge +18.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHEN rose by +9.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.99. In addition, Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. saw 55.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.55 for the present operating margin

+34.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. stands at -3.13. The total capital return value is set at -0.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.15. Equity return is now at value -0.11, with -0.07 for asset returns.

Based on Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (SHEN), the company’s capital structure generated 20.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.90. Total debt to assets is 12.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (SHEN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.