Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) has gone down by -4.64% for the week, with a -10.49% drop in the past month and a -11.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.87% for SDRL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.16% for SDRL stock, with a simple moving average of -2.48% for the last 200 days.

Seadrill Ltd. (NYSE: SDRL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for SDRL is $59.94, which is $19.66 above the current market price. The public float for SDRL is 70.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.97% of that float. The average trading volume for SDRL on October 26, 2023 was 752.05K shares.

SDRL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Seadrill Ltd. (NYSE: SDRL) has plunged by -2.80 when compared to previous closing price of 41.44, but the company has seen a -4.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-24 that HAMILTON, Bermuda–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 24, 2023– Seadrill Limited (“Seadrill” or the “Company”) (NYSE & OSE: SDRL) will report third quarter 2023 results on Monday, November 27 after the NYSE closes for trading. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results on Tuesday, November 28 at 9:00 CST / 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET. Interested participants may join the call by dialing +1 (888) 660-6819 (Passcode: 7310670) at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The Com.

Analysts’ Opinion of SDRL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SDRL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SDRL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SDRL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $48.10 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SDRL Trading at -12.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -13.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDRL fell by -4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.62. In addition, Seadrill Ltd. saw 23.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SDRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+13.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seadrill Ltd. stands at +362.25. Equity return is now at value 4.22, with 2.76 for asset returns.

Based on Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL), the company’s capital structure generated 30.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.64. Total debt to assets is 18.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.