SciSparc Ltd (SPRC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ: SPRC) has decreased by -15.69 when compared to last closing price of 4.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a -30.52% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-17 that SciSparc (NASDAQ: SPRC ) stock is rising higher on Tuesday after the pharmaceutical company regained listing compliance. SciSparc notes that the Nasdaq Exchange has closed a complaint against the company concerning the price of its shares.

SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ: SPRC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.07x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SciSparc Ltd (SPRC) by analysts is $520.00, which is $515.97 above the current market price. The public float for SPRC is 2.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.91% of that float. On October 26, 2023, the average trading volume of SPRC was 838.20K shares.

SPRC’s Market Performance

The stock of SciSparc Ltd (SPRC) has seen a -30.52% decrease in the past week, with a -0.70% drop in the past month, and a -69.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 27.14% for SPRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.62% for SPRC stock, with a simple moving average of -70.43% for the last 200 days.

SPRC Trading at -4.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.77%, as shares sank -25.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRC fell by -30.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.34. In addition, SciSparc Ltd saw -79.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-615.22 for the present operating margin

+62.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for SciSparc Ltd stands at -192.43. The total capital return value is set at -112.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.49. Equity return is now at value 8.05, with 2.36 for asset returns.

Based on SciSparc Ltd (SPRC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, SciSparc Ltd (SPRC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.