SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for SBA Communications Corp (NASDAQ: SBAC) is above average at 42.03x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.56.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) is $247.63, which is $51.91 above the current market price. The public float for SBAC is 107.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SBAC on October 26, 2023 was 856.46K shares.

SBAC stock's latest price update

The stock price of SBA Communications Corp (NASDAQ: SBAC) has dropped by -0.70 compared to previous close of 197.08. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-24 that Cell tower REITs have dropped more than their retail peers due to their historical low yields. If the Fed decides to hike rates at the next meeting, this could cause a further sell-off in the sector. SBAC has a strong balance sheet, and has been focusing on paying down debt with the recent pause of share buybacks.

SBAC’s Market Performance

SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) has experienced a 0.49% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.19% drop in the past month, and a -12.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for SBAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.14% for SBAC’s stock, with a -18.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBAC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SBAC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SBAC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $245 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SBAC Trading at -6.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBAC rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $195.96. In addition, SBA Communications Corp saw -30.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBAC starting from Krouse George R Jr, who sale 371 shares at the price of $229.30 back on Aug 11. After this action, Krouse George R Jr now owns 8,501 shares of SBA Communications Corp, valued at $85,069 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.78 for the present operating margin

+47.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for SBA Communications Corp stands at +17.52. The total capital return value is set at 10.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.