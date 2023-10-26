Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: RUSHA)’s stock price has decreased by -9.21 compared to its previous closing price of 38.54. However, the company has seen a -13.73% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-25 that You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to know how important artificial intelligence ( AI ) is to the tech industry and the world in general. After all, I wouldn’t be asked to write about AI stock splits if it wasn’t something readers were clamoring for.

Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: RUSHA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.78x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted for Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) by analysts is $54.50, which is $19.51 above the current market price. The public float for RUSHA is 61.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.32% of that float. On October 26, 2023, the average trading volume of RUSHA was 235.55K shares.

RUSHA’s Market Performance

RUSHA stock saw a decrease of -13.73% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.03% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.89% for Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.19% for RUSHA’s stock, with a -8.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RUSHA Trading at -13.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUSHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares sank -15.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUSHA fell by -13.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.97. In addition, Rush Enterprises Inc saw 0.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUSHA starting from Pollard Jody, who sale 2,135 shares at the price of $63.77 back on Jul 28. After this action, Pollard Jody now owns 1,600 shares of Rush Enterprises Inc, valued at $136,148 using the latest closing price.

Goldstone Michael L, the SVP, GC and Corp. Sec. of Rush Enterprises Inc, sale 3,250 shares at $64.58 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Goldstone Michael L is holding 7,957 shares at $209,885 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUSHA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.09 for the present operating margin

+20.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rush Enterprises Inc stands at +5.51. The total capital return value is set at 17.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.85. Equity return is now at value 20.65, with 9.23 for asset returns.

Based on Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA), the company’s capital structure generated 82.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.14. Total debt to assets is 37.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 39.36 and the total asset turnover is 2.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.