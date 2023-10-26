Reborn Coffee Inc (REBN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Reborn Coffee Inc (REBN) is $2.00, which is $1.63 above the current market price. The public float for REBN is 4.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REBN on October 26, 2023 was 51.30K shares.

REBN) stock’s latest price update

Reborn Coffee Inc (NASDAQ: REBN)’s stock price has plunge by 8.06relation to previous closing price of 0.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.02% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-30 that BREA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) (“Reborn”, or the “Company”), a California-based retailer of specialty coffee, today announced today it will participate at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference September 11–12, 2023.

REBN’s Market Performance

Reborn Coffee Inc (REBN) has experienced a -12.02% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -31.23% drop in the past month, and a -50.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.30% for REBN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.91% for REBN stock, with a simple moving average of -53.90% for the last 200 days.

REBN Trading at -32.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.41%, as shares sank -30.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REBN fell by -12.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4586. In addition, Reborn Coffee Inc saw -54.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REBN

Equity return is now at value -391.90, with -51.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Reborn Coffee Inc (REBN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.