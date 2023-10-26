Real-Time Update: Tellurian Inc (TELL) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Tellurian Inc (TELL) has seen a -6.06% decrease in the past week, with a -44.33% drop in the past month, and a -59.70% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.84% for TELL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.31% for TELL’s stock, with a -52.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TELL is 2.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TELL is $2.53, which is $1.87 above the current price. The public float for TELL is 554.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TELL on October 26, 2023 was 11.53M shares.

TELL) stock’s latest price update

Tellurian Inc (AMEX: TELL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.89 compared to its previous closing price of 0.66. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Bloomberg Markets and Finance reported 2023-10-22 that Martin Houston, vice chairman at Tellurian, discusses his outlook and strategy for business, and his expectations for global LNG supply and demand. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Shery Ahn and Paul Allen on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia” on the sidelines of Singapore International Energy Week.

Analysts’ Opinion of TELL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TELL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TELL by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TELL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.50 based on the research report published on February 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TELL Trading at -39.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.03%, as shares sank -43.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TELL fell by -7.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8782. In addition, Tellurian Inc saw -60.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TELL starting from GROSS JONATHAN S, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.38 back on Jun 30. After this action, GROSS JONATHAN S now owns 240,000 shares of Tellurian Inc, valued at $138,000 using the latest closing price.

SOUKI CHARIF, the Executive Chairman of Tellurian Inc, sale 195,220 shares at $1.21 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that SOUKI CHARIF is holding 1,659,639 shares at $236,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.38 for the present operating margin

+45.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tellurian Inc stands at -12.71. The total capital return value is set at -1.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.04. Equity return is now at value -11.22, with -5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Tellurian Inc (TELL), the company’s capital structure generated 90.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.59. Total debt to assets is 42.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tellurian Inc (TELL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.