Real-Time Update: Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, MOR stock has gone up by 5.46%, with a monthly decline of -1.52% and a quarterly plunge of -0.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.49% for Morphosys AG ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.27% for MOR stock, with a simple moving average of 16.28% for the last 200 days.

Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ: MOR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) is $10.60, which is $3.45 above the current market price. The public float for MOR is 136.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MOR on October 26, 2023 was 187.09K shares.

MOR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ: MOR) has increased by 3.92 when compared to last closing price of 6.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-13 that MorphoSys AG’s American depositary receipts MOR, +1.38% gained 2% premarket on Wednesday after the biopharma company said its investigational treatment for endometrial cancer was granted fast-track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The treatment, tulmimetostat, is designed for patients with advanced, recurrent or metastatic endometrial cancer who have progressed on at least one prior line of treatment.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MOR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MOR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9.20 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MOR Trading at -1.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -2.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOR rose by +5.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.48. In addition, Morphosys AG ADR saw 99.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-76.34 for the present operating margin

+79.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Morphosys AG ADR stands at -54.29. The total capital return value is set at -39.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.66. Equity return is now at value 2881.09, with 3.39 for asset returns.

Based on Morphosys AG ADR (MOR), the company’s capital structure generated 215.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.32. Total debt to assets is 14.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 209.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.