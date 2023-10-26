Real-Time Update: Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) has gone down by -13.81% for the week, with a -42.91% drop in the past month and a -44.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.84% for HRMY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.71% for HRMY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -47.51% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HRMY) is above average at 5.94x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) is $40.00, which is $20.59 above the current market price. The public float for HRMY is 33.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HRMY on October 26, 2023 was 736.75K shares.

HRMY) stock’s latest price update

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HRMY)’s stock price has dropped by -1.17 in relation to previous closing price of 19.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-17 that PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (“Harmony” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases, today announced that it will report third quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, before the open of the U.S. financial markets.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRMY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRMY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HRMY by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HRMY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $31 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HRMY Trading at -39.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.98%, as shares sank -42.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRMY fell by -13.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.30. In addition, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc saw -64.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRMY starting from Nielsen Jack, who sale 2,834 shares at the price of $59.96 back on Dec 14. After this action, Nielsen Jack now owns 2,571,024 shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc, valued at $169,927 using the latest closing price.

Wicki Andreas, the Director of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc, sale 130 shares at $60.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Wicki Andreas is holding 2,147,943 shares at $7,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.45 for the present operating margin

+75.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc stands at +41.44. The total capital return value is set at 24.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.33. Equity return is now at value 54.73, with 31.65 for asset returns.

Based on Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY), the company’s capital structure generated 47.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.35. Total debt to assets is 28.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.