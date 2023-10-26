PSQ Holdings Inc’s (PSQH) Stock: A -8.94% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH) has gone up by 13.32% for the week, with a -33.61% drop in the past month and a -52.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.17% for PSQH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.94% for PSQH’s stock, with a -38.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PSQH is 0.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The public float for PSQH is 14.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSQH on October 26, 2023 was 344.72K shares.

PSQH) stock’s latest price update

PSQ Holdings Inc (NYSE: PSQH)’s stock price has plunge by 9.06relation to previous closing price of 5.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 13.32% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-08-18 that More consumers are pushing back against “woke” corporations by patronizing companies that share their traditional values. PublicSq. offers them an alternative.

PSQH Trading at -34.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.66%, as shares sank -33.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSQH rose by +13.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.84. In addition, PSQ Holdings Inc saw -35.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PSQH

The total capital return value is set at -0.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.53. Equity return is now at value -4.95, with -4.57 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.