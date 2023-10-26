PRA Group Inc (PRAA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PRA Group Inc (PRAA) is $31.00, which is $41.76 above the current market price. The public float for PRAA is 37.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PRAA on October 26, 2023 was 330.25K shares.

PRA Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRAA)’s stock price has plunge by -8.01relation to previous closing price of 14.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -22.90% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-16 that NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, will report its third quarter 2023 results after market close on Monday, November 6, 2023, followed by a webcast and conference call at 5 p.m.

PRAA’s Market Performance

PRAA’s stock has fallen by -22.90% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -30.34% and a quarterly drop of -44.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.77% for PRA Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.90% for PRAA’s stock, with a -54.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRAA stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for PRAA by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for PRAA in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $35 based on the research report published on May 08, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

PRAA Trading at -31.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.94%, as shares sank -30.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRAA fell by -22.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.63. In addition, PRA Group Inc saw -61.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRAA starting from FREDRICKSON STEVEN D, who purchase 26,000 shares at the price of $19.31 back on Aug 29. After this action, FREDRICKSON STEVEN D now owns 139,709 shares of PRA Group Inc, valued at $502,060 using the latest closing price.

Connelly Marjorie Mary, the Director of PRA Group Inc, purchase 7,425 shares at $20.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Connelly Marjorie Mary is holding 29,512 shares at $149,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.48 for the present operating margin

+70.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for PRA Group Inc stands at +12.13. The total capital return value is set at 8.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.19. Equity return is now at value -1.83, with -0.52 for asset returns.

Based on PRA Group Inc (PRAA), the company’s capital structure generated 217.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.48. Total debt to assets is 63.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PRA Group Inc (PRAA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.