POSCO Holdings Inc ADR (PKX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of POSCO Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: PKX) has plunged by -8.18 when compared to previous closing price of 88.56, but the company has seen a -11.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-20 that While U.S. steelmakers are seeing firm demand across major end markets, lower steel prices are expected to be a drag on their third-quarter performance.

POSCO Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: PKX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PKX is at 1.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PKX is $122.11, which is $40.79 above the current market price. The public float for PKX is 303.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.40% of that float. The average trading volume for PKX on October 26, 2023 was 279.58K shares.

PKX’s Market Performance

PKX’s stock has seen a -11.14% decrease for the week, with a -18.19% drop in the past month and a -29.30% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for POSCO Holdings Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.98% for PKX’s stock, with a -0.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PKX Trading at -20.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PKX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -18.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PKX fell by -11.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.58. In addition, POSCO Holdings Inc ADR saw 49.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PKX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.71 for the present operating margin

+9.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for POSCO Holdings Inc ADR stands at +3.71. The total capital return value is set at 6.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85.

Based on POSCO Holdings Inc ADR (PKX), the company’s capital structure generated 47.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.37. Total debt to assets is 25.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, POSCO Holdings Inc ADR (PKX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.