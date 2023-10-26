Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) is 20.81x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PNW is 0.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) is $79.20, which is $4.83 above the current market price. The public float for PNW is 113.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% of that float. On October 26, 2023, PNW’s average trading volume was 802.64K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

PNW) stock’s latest price update

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.03 compared to its previous closing price of 74.35. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-19 that Investors with an interest in Utility – Electric Power stocks have likely encountered both Allete (ALE) and Pinnacle West (PNW). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

PNW’s Market Performance

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) has experienced a -1.78% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.63% drop in the past month, and a -11.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for PNW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.55% for PNW’s stock, with a -4.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PNW Trading at -2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNW fell by -1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.97. In addition, Pinnacle West Capital Corp. saw -2.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNW starting from Geisler Theodore N, who sale 1,484 shares at the price of $79.93 back on Aug 24. After this action, Geisler Theodore N now owns 6,750 shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corp., valued at $118,616 using the latest closing price.

Geisler Theodore N, the President, APS of Pinnacle West Capital Corp., sale 7 shares at $79.73 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Geisler Theodore N is holding 0 shares at $558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.82 for the present operating margin

+14.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinnacle West Capital Corp. stands at +11.18. The total capital return value is set at 2.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.46. Equity return is now at value 6.83, with 1.75 for asset returns.

Based on Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW), the company’s capital structure generated 146.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.48. Total debt to assets is 39.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.