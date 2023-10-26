Phreesia Inc (PHR) Stock Records -55.53% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, PHR stock has gone down by -14.98%, with a monthly decline of -24.38% and a quarterly plunge of -55.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.60% for Phreesia Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.05% for PHR’s stock, with a -55.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Phreesia Inc (PHR) by analysts is $35.92, which is $22.58 above the current market price. The public float for PHR is 51.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.92% of that float. On October 26, 2023, the average trading volume of PHR was 454.97K shares.

PHR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR) has decreased by -8.06 when compared to last closing price of 14.51. Despite this, the company has experienced a -14.98% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-07 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Phreesia (PHR) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended July 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHR stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PHR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PHR in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $37 based on the research report published on April 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PHR Trading at -37.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares sank -25.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHR fell by -14.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.89. In addition, Phreesia Inc saw -58.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHR starting from Indig Chaim, who sale 3,295 shares at the price of $16.61 back on Oct 16. After this action, Indig Chaim now owns 1,241,996 shares of Phreesia Inc, valued at $54,727 using the latest closing price.

Linetsky David, the SVP, Life Sciences of Phreesia Inc, sale 2,078 shares at $16.61 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Linetsky David is holding 215,036 shares at $34,514 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.85 for the present operating margin

+50.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phreesia Inc stands at -62.71. The total capital return value is set at -48.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.14. Equity return is now at value -51.21, with -39.79 for asset returns.

Based on Phreesia Inc (PHR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.09. Total debt to assets is 2.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.

Conclusion

To sum up, Phreesia Inc (PHR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.