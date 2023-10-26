Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PDCO is at 1.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PDCO is $34.78, which is $3.79 above the current market price. The public float for PDCO is 85.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.43% of that float. The average trading volume for PDCO on October 26, 2023 was 925.71K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

PDCO) stock’s latest price update

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO)’s stock price has soared by 1.21 in relation to previous closing price of 30.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-13 that Investors are worried that the stock market’s first-half performance in 2023 is reversing. It’s unclear what part of the business cycle we are currently in.

PDCO’s Market Performance

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) has seen a 0.19% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.17% gain in the past month and a -4.29% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for PDCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.57% for PDCO’s stock, with a 5.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDCO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for PDCO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PDCO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $36 based on the research report published on May 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PDCO Trading at 1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +5.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDCO rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.00. In addition, Patterson Companies Inc. saw 10.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDCO starting from ROGAN TIMOTHY E, who sale 9,260 shares at the price of $29.75 back on Oct 05. After this action, ROGAN TIMOTHY E now owns 40,382 shares of Patterson Companies Inc., valued at $275,525 using the latest closing price.

Zurbay Donald, the President & CEO of Patterson Companies Inc., sale 5,620 shares at $32.48 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Zurbay Donald is holding 149,539 shares at $182,553 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.38 for the present operating margin

+21.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Patterson Companies Inc. stands at +3.21. The total capital return value is set at 16.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.93. Equity return is now at value 20.05, with 7.59 for asset returns.

Based on Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO), the company’s capital structure generated 56.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.98. Total debt to assets is 21.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.60 and the total asset turnover is 2.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.