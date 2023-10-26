Palantir Technologies Inc’s (PLTR) Stock: A -5.56% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) has gone down by -7.74% for the week, with a 5.99% rise in the past month and a -11.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.63% for PLTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.56% for PLTR’s stock, with a 27.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PLTR is 2.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 6 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PLTR is $14.43, which is -$1.31 below the current price. The public float for PLTR is 1.81B and currently, short sellers hold a 8.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLTR on October 26, 2023 was 61.74M shares.

PLTR) stock’s latest price update

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR)’s stock price has plunge by 0.96relation to previous closing price of 15.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.74% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-26 that Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR ) stock is in the news Thursday after a new study ranked it as the top artificial intelligence ( AI ) vendor for 2023. That study comes from Dresner Advisory Services and is titled “2023 AI, Data Science, and Machine Learning Wisdom of Crowds® Market Study.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTR stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for PLTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PLTR in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $16 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLTR Trading at 0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares sank -1.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR fell by -8.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +131.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.66. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc saw 145.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Moore Alexander D., who sale 21,900 shares at the price of $16.02 back on Oct 02. After this action, Moore Alexander D. now owns 1,743,119 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc, valued at $350,847 using the latest closing price.

Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman, the Director of Palantir Technologies Inc, sale 7,000 shares at $15.31 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman is holding 192,830 shares at $107,184 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.46 for the present operating margin

+78.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palantir Technologies Inc stands at -19.61. The total capital return value is set at -5.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.15. Equity return is now at value -1.81, with -1.32 for asset returns.

Based on Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 9.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.86. Total debt to assets is 7.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.