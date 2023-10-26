Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd’s (OST) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, OST stock has gone up by 3.05%, with a monthly gain of 13.58% and a quarterly plunge of -10.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.63% for Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.15% for OST’s stock, with a -16.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for OST is at 1.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OST is 7.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.41% of that float. The average trading volume for OST on October 26, 2023 was 98.51K shares.

The stock price of Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: OST) has surged by 8.06 when compared to previous closing price of 0.72, but the company has seen a 3.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-04 that The world of penny stocks is rife with potential pitfalls to avoid. Many firms trading at those prices are manipulated by actors with bad intent.

OST Trading at 1.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.25%, as shares sank -1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OST rose by +3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7786. In addition, Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd saw -17.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.49 for the present operating margin

+11.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd stands at +0.19. The total capital return value is set at -1.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.00. Equity return is now at value -33.53, with -9.57 for asset returns.

Based on Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (OST), the company’s capital structure generated 85.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (OST) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.