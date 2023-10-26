ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for ONE Gas Inc (NYSE: OGS) is above average at 15.36x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ONE Gas Inc (OGS) is $71.33, which is $8.52 above the current market price. The public float for OGS is 54.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OGS on October 26, 2023 was 434.19K shares.

OGS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE: OGS) has plunged by -2.47 when compared to previous closing price of 64.40, but the company has seen a -7.98% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-03 that Investing in natural gas remains appealing despite the push towards renewables. ONE Gas Inc has a strong asset base and expected customer growth in areas like Austin, Texas. OGS operates in the regulated natural gas utilities sector, serving approximately 2.3 million customers in Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

OGS’s Market Performance

OGS’s stock has fallen by -7.98% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.30% and a quarterly drop of -20.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.27% for ONE Gas Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.24% for OGS stock, with a simple moving average of -18.78% for the last 200 days.

OGS Trading at -12.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -10.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGS fell by -7.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.36. In addition, ONE Gas Inc saw -17.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OGS starting from Hutchinson Michael G, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $76.95 back on Dec 09. After this action, Hutchinson Michael G now owns 13,239 shares of ONE Gas Inc, valued at $76,950 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.57 for the present operating margin

+16.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for ONE Gas Inc stands at +8.60. The total capital return value is set at 5.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.92. Equity return is now at value 8.85, with 2.87 for asset returns.

Based on ONE Gas Inc (OGS), the company’s capital structure generated 126.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.76. Total debt to assets is 40.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ONE Gas Inc (OGS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.