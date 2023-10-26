Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OLMA is 2.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) is $24.43, which is $12.08 above the current market price. The public float for OLMA is 37.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.80% of that float. On October 26, 2023, OLMA’s average trading volume was 287.46K shares.

OLMA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OLMA) has surged by 7.58 when compared to previous closing price of 11.48, but the company has seen a 15.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OLMA) made it through our “Recent Price Strength” screen and could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from stocks that are currently on the move.

OLMA’s Market Performance

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) has seen a 15.85% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.97% decline in the past month and a 47.20% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.71% for OLMA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.73% for OLMA stock, with a simple moving average of 69.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLMA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for OLMA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OLMA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $21 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OLMA Trading at 8.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.57%, as shares sank -4.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLMA rose by +15.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +295.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.77. In addition, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 404.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLMA starting from Harmon Cyrus, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $12.41 back on Sep 29. After this action, Harmon Cyrus now owns 973,714 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $310,250 using the latest closing price.

Myles David C., the CH. DISCOV. & NON-CLIN DEV OFF of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $12.67 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Myles David C. is holding 572,011 shares at $253,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLMA

The total capital return value is set at -43.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.12. Equity return is now at value -48.90, with -45.43 for asset returns.

Based on Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.28. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.77.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.