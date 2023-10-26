Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OII is 2.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OII is 98.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OII on October 26, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

OII stock's latest price update

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.82 in relation to its previous close of 24.83. However, the company has experienced a -6.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that Oceaneering International (OII) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.23 per share a year ago.

OII’s Market Performance

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) has seen a -6.33% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.30% decline in the past month and a 14.47% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.45% for OII. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.84% for OII stock, with a simple moving average of 18.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OII stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for OII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OII in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $25 based on the research report published on January 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OII Trading at 0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -11.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OII fell by -6.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.94. In addition, Oceaneering International, Inc. saw 37.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OII starting from Roedel Shaun, who sale 2,122 shares at the price of $26.85 back on Sep 28. After this action, Roedel Shaun now owns 51,429 shares of Oceaneering International, Inc., valued at $56,984 using the latest closing price.

Curtis Alan R, the SVP and CFO of Oceaneering International, Inc., sale 31,011 shares at $26.48 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Curtis Alan R is holding 161,277 shares at $821,233 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OII

Equity return is now at value 12.69, with 3.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.