NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE)’s stock price has soared by 2.30 in relation to previous closing price of 56.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock’s price, do they really matter?

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for NEE is at 0.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NEE is $72.20, which is $14.44 above the current market price. The public float for NEE is 2.04B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.95% of that float. The average trading volume for NEE on October 26, 2023 was 13.37M shares.

NEE’s Market Performance

The stock of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) has seen a 10.25% increase in the past week, with a -3.67% drop in the past month, and a -20.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.64% for NEE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.90% for NEE’s stock, with a -19.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NEE Trading at -6.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +1.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEE rose by +10.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.07. In addition, NextEra Energy Inc saw -30.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEE starting from NEXTERA ENERGY INC, who purchase 3,097,524 shares at the price of $24.21 back on Oct 06. After this action, NEXTERA ENERGY INC now owns 4,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy Inc, valued at $75,000,009 using the latest closing price.

HACHIGIAN KIRK S, the Director of NextEra Energy Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $67.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that HACHIGIAN KIRK S is holding 15,000 shares at $679,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.59 for the present operating margin

+42.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextEra Energy Inc stands at +15.59. The total capital return value is set at 8.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value 17.78, with 4.65 for asset returns.

Based on NextEra Energy Inc (NEE), the company’s capital structure generated 166.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.49. Total debt to assets is 41.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.