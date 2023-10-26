Nextcure Inc (NXTC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Nextcure Inc (NASDAQ: NXTC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -11.76 in relation to its previous close of 1.19. However, the company has experienced a -21.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-31 that BELTSVILLE, Md., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City on Monday, September 11th, at 5:00 pm ET.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.14.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nextcure Inc (NXTC) is $6.33, which is $5.28 above the current market price. The public float for NXTC is 19.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NXTC on October 26, 2023 was 42.63K shares.

NXTC’s Market Performance

The stock of Nextcure Inc (NXTC) has seen a -21.64% decrease in the past week, with a -21.05% drop in the past month, and a -38.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.42% for NXTC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.38% for NXTC’s stock, with a -33.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NXTC Trading at -24.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.79%, as shares sank -19.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXTC fell by -21.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2735. In addition, Nextcure Inc saw -25.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NXTC

The total capital return value is set at -37.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.68. Equity return is now at value -41.69, with -39.01 for asset returns.

Based on Nextcure Inc (NXTC), the company’s capital structure generated 4.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.08. Total debt to assets is 3.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nextcure Inc (NXTC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.