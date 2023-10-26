Neogen Corp.’s (NEOG) Stock: A -8.57% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Neogen Corp. (NEOG) has gone down by -2.54% for the week, with a -19.62% drop in the past month and a -32.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.86% for NEOG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.57% for NEOG’s stock, with a -22.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Neogen Corp. (NEOG) by analysts is $22.25, which is $7.3 above the current market price. The public float for NEOG is 216.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.67% of that float. On October 26, 2023, the average trading volume of NEOG was 1.62M shares.

NEOG) stock’s latest price update

Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ: NEOG)’s stock price has dropped by -1.64 in relation to previous closing price of 15.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-17 that Neogen’s weak first quarter results, including flat revenue on a pro forma basis, have seriously damaged its growth stock reputation, leading to a major decline in the shares. The integration of 3M’s Food Safety business has faced multiple challenges, and it will take time to fully maximize the earnings power of this combined business. Getting all the acquired business operations under a Neogen-controlled roof should be a big help, but is still a year out.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEOG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NEOG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NEOG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $22 based on the research report published on June 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEOG Trading at -23.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -19.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEOG fell by -2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.17. In addition, Neogen Corp. saw -1.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEOG starting from Lilly Jason Warren, who sale 351 shares at the price of $15.10 back on Oct 13. After this action, Lilly Jason Warren now owns 26,744 shares of Neogen Corp., valued at $5,300 using the latest closing price.

Tobin James P, the Director of Neogen Corp., purchase 3,000 shares at $15.19 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Tobin James P is holding 20,392 shares at $45,567 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.56 for the present operating margin

+49.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neogen Corp. stands at -2.78. Equity return is now at value -1.32, with -0.96 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Neogen Corp. (NEOG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.