NBT Bancorp. Inc. (NBTB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

NBT Bancorp. Inc. (NASDAQ: NBTB)’s stock price has plunge by 7.63relation to previous closing price of 30.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.59% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-02 that NORWICH, N.Y., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) will release details of its financial results for the third quarter 2023 on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, following the market close. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern) Wednesday, October 25, 2023, to review these results.

The price-to-earnings ratio for NBT Bancorp. Inc. (NASDAQ: NBTB) is above average at 11.46x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NBT Bancorp. Inc. (NBTB) is $37.50, which is $5.77 above the current market price. The public float for NBTB is 45.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NBTB on October 26, 2023 was 209.33K shares.

NBTB’s Market Performance

NBTB stock saw an increase of -1.59% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.68% and a quarterly increase of -12.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.86% for NBT Bancorp. Inc. (NBTB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.48% for NBTB’s stock, with a -7.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBTB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBTB stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for NBTB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NBTB in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $38 based on the research report published on June 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NBTB Trading at -0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBTB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +6.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBTB fell by -1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.35. In addition, NBT Bancorp. Inc. saw -24.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBTB starting from Brown Jason David, who purchase 650 shares at the price of $36.99 back on Aug 10. After this action, Brown Jason David now owns 4,564 shares of NBT Bancorp. Inc., valued at $24,043 using the latest closing price.

Wiles Amy, the EVP, Chief Risk and Credit of NBT Bancorp. Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $35.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Wiles Amy is holding 27,959 shares at $71,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBTB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.50 for the present operating margin

The net margin for NBT Bancorp. Inc. stands at +28.14. The total capital return value is set at 11.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.58. Equity return is now at value 9.88, with 0.98 for asset returns.

Based on NBT Bancorp. Inc. (NBTB), the company’s capital structure generated 69.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.94. Total debt to assets is 6.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NBT Bancorp. Inc. (NBTB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.