Navigating the Volatility of COPT Defense Properties’s (CDP) Stock

The stock of COPT Defense Properties (CDP) has seen a -4.38% decrease in the past week, with a -3.17% drop in the past month, and a -10.96% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for CDP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.76% for CDP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.09% for the last 200 days.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.61x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for COPT Defense Properties (CDP) by analysts is $28.90, which is $5.98 above the current market price. The public float for CDP is 112.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.77% of that float. On October 26, 2023, the average trading volume of CDP was 801.72K shares.

CDP) stock’s latest price update

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.97 compared to its previous closing price of 23.38. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-23 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does COPT Defense (CDP) have what it takes?

Analysts’ Opinion of CDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDP stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CDP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CDP in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $27 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDP Trading at -6.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares sank -3.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDP fell by -4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.77. In addition, COPT Defense Properties saw -11.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDP starting from DENTON ROBERT L, who sale 3,941 shares at the price of $22.95 back on May 17. After this action, DENTON ROBERT L now owns 4,523 shares of COPT Defense Properties, valued at $90,440 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.55 for the present operating margin

+29.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for COPT Defense Properties stands at +23.28. The total capital return value is set at 4.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.56. Equity return is now at value 11.24, with 4.52 for asset returns.

Based on COPT Defense Properties (CDP), the company’s capital structure generated 134.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.34. Total debt to assets is 53.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, COPT Defense Properties (CDP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.