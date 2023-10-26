National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE: NBHC)’s stock price has plunge by 4.73relation to previous closing price of 28.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.83% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call October 25, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Tim Laney – Chairman, President & CEO Aldis Birkans – EVP & CFO Conference Call Participants Jeff Rulis – D.A. Davidson Kelly Motta – KBW Andrew Terrell – Stephens Andrew Liesch – Piper Sandler Operator Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the National Bank Holdings Corporation 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Call.

The price-to-earnings ratio for National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE: NBHC) is 9.09x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NBHC is 0.91. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The public float for NBHC is 36.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. On October 26, 2023, NBHC’s average trading volume was 146.70K shares.

NBHC’s Market Performance

The stock of National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) has seen a -0.83% decrease in the past week, with a 2.33% rise in the past month, and a -12.30% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.59% for NBHC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.34% for NBHC stock, with a simple moving average of -11.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBHC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NBHC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NBHC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $40 based on the research report published on September 20, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

NBHC Trading at -2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares surge +2.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBHC fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.01. In addition, National Bank Holdings Corp saw -29.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBHC starting from LANEY G. TIMOTHY, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $43.38 back on Jan 11. After this action, LANEY G. TIMOTHY now owns 215,023 shares of National Bank Holdings Corp, valued at $433,800 using the latest closing price.

LANEY G. TIMOTHY, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of National Bank Holdings Corp, sale 10,000 shares at $42.89 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that LANEY G. TIMOTHY is holding 225,023 shares at $428,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBHC

Equity return is now at value 12.05, with 1.41 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.