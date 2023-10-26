Natera Inc’s (NTRA) Stock: A -6.63% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Natera Inc (NTRA) has seen a -4.35% decrease in the past week, with a -10.92% drop in the past month, and a -11.61% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.01% for NTRA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.63% for NTRA’s stock, with a -19.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Natera Inc (NTRA) is $71.43, which is $31.37 above the current market price. The public float for NTRA is 104.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTRA on October 26, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

NTRA) stock’s latest price update

Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.79 compared to its previous closing price of 40.79. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that Today, we circle back on Natera, Inc., a fast-growing diagnostic testing concern. The company continues to rack up impressive sales growth, but its cash burn remains a primary concern. With Natera, Inc. stock down some 30% from recent highs, is now the time to buy the dip? An updated analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTRA stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for NTRA by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for NTRA in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $48 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NTRA Trading at -18.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -14.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTRA fell by -4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.57. In addition, Natera Inc saw -0.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTRA starting from Brophy Michael Burkes, who sale 3,940 shares at the price of $40.40 back on Oct 23. After this action, Brophy Michael Burkes now owns 64,810 shares of Natera Inc, valued at $159,195 using the latest closing price.

Chapman Steven Leonard, the CEO AND PRESIDENT of Natera Inc, sale 2,595 shares at $40.39 during a trade that took place back on Oct 23, which means that Chapman Steven Leonard is holding 220,120 shares at $104,813 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.83 for the present operating margin

+44.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Natera Inc stands at -66.79. The total capital return value is set at -48.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.22. Equity return is now at value -98.35, with -44.22 for asset returns.

Based on Natera Inc (NTRA), the company’s capital structure generated 63.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.74. Total debt to assets is 31.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Natera Inc (NTRA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.