Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX) has decreased by -6.95 when compared to last closing price of 5.47.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-09-29 that Nano-X Imaging and its founder Ran Poliakine agreed to pay nearly $1.1 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges accusing the Israeli medical imaging company of negligently misleading investors about the cost to make its flagship product.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NNOX is 1.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted by analysts for NNOX is $23.67, which is $18.58 above the current price. The public float for NNOX is 51.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NNOX on October 26, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

NNOX’s Market Performance

NNOX’s stock has seen a -12.99% decrease for the week, with a -18.82% drop in the past month and a -59.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.97% for Nano X Imaging Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.71% for NNOX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -50.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNOX stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for NNOX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NNOX in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $14.50 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NNOX Trading at -29.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares sank -18.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNOX fell by -12.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.36. In addition, Nano X Imaging Ltd saw -31.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NNOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-831.04 for the present operating margin

-84.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nano X Imaging Ltd stands at -1320.16. The total capital return value is set at -27.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.77. Equity return is now at value -40.84, with -34.31 for asset returns.

Based on Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.09. Total debt to assets is 1.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.