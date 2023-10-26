Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, MWA stock has gone up by 2.19%, with a monthly gain of 1.29% and a quarterly plunge of -20.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.35% for Mueller Water Products Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.73% for MWA’s stock, with a -9.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Mueller Water Products Inc (NYSE: MWA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) is $15.25, which is $2.67 above the current market price. The public float for MWA is 153.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MWA on October 26, 2023 was 970.28K shares.

MWA) stock’s latest price update

Mueller Water Products Inc (NYSE: MWA)’s stock price has increased by 0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 12.55. However, the company has seen a 2.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-23 that ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) plans to release financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2023, after U.S. markets close on Monday, November 6, 2023. On Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET, the Company will hold a conference call to discuss earnings and business results. Interested parties are invited to listen via webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website www.muellerwaterproducts.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the call.

MWA Trading at -3.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares sank -0.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MWA rose by +2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.67. In addition, Mueller Water Products Inc saw 16.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MWA starting from TOKARZ MICHAEL T, who sale 13,269 shares at the price of $13.08 back on Sep 12. After this action, TOKARZ MICHAEL T now owns 392,502 shares of Mueller Water Products Inc, valued at $173,531 using the latest closing price.

Takeuchi Kenji, the SVP Water Management Solutions of Mueller Water Products Inc, sale 1,855 shares at $14.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Takeuchi Kenji is holding 28,209 shares at $26,276 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.07 for the present operating margin

+29.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mueller Water Products Inc stands at +6.14. The total capital return value is set at 10.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.65. Equity return is now at value 10.63, with 5.02 for asset returns.

Based on Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA), the company’s capital structure generated 70.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.44. Total debt to assets is 31.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.