Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) has surged by 2.81 when compared to previous closing price of 36.29, but the company has seen a 5.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-28 that Mueller Industries is a high-quality traditional manufacturing business with strong profitability metrics and a resilient balance sheet. The company’s financial performance has been strong over the past decade, with substantial improvement in profitability metrics and consistent positive free cash flow. Despite challenges in the current macro environment, Mueller Industries is well-positioned compared to competitors and offers an attractive valuation with a potential 32% upside.

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.60x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) by analysts is $50.00, which is $12.69 above the current market price. The public float for MLI is 110.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.34% of that float. On October 26, 2023, the average trading volume of MLI was 713.77K shares.

MLI’s Market Performance

MLI’s stock has seen a 5.29% increase for the week, with a 1.90% rise in the past month and a -7.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for Mueller Industries, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.84% for MLI’s stock, with a -0.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLI stocks, with Boenning & Scattergood repeating the rating for MLI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MLI in the upcoming period, according to Boenning & Scattergood is $55 based on the research report published on December 14, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

MLI Trading at 0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLI rose by +5.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.61. In addition, Mueller Industries, Inc. saw 26.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLI starting from HANSEN JOHN B, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $78.33 back on Aug 03. After this action, HANSEN JOHN B now owns 59,681 shares of Mueller Industries, Inc., valued at $195,825 using the latest closing price.

Christopher Gregory L., the Chairman of the Board & CEO of Mueller Industries, Inc., sale 6,449 shares at $78.06 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Christopher Gregory L. is holding 72,260 shares at $503,409 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.59 for the present operating margin

+26.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mueller Industries, Inc. stands at +16.53. The total capital return value is set at 55.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 43.18. Equity return is now at value 32.37, with 26.08 for asset returns.

Based on Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.31. Total debt to assets is 1.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.35 and the total asset turnover is 2.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.