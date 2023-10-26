MSA Safety Inc (MSA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE: MSA) has increased by 7.11 when compared to last closing price of 148.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Chris Hepler – Executive Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations Nish Vartanian – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Steve Blanco – President and Chief Operating Officer Lee McChesney – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Sciullo – President, America Segment Conference Call Participants Stanley Elliott – Stifel Larry De Maria – William Blair Rob Mason – Baird Operator Good day, and welcome to the MSA Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants’ will be in listen-only mode.

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE: MSA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 191.83x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MSA is at 1.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MSA is $185.00, which is $23.82 above the current market price. The public float for MSA is 36.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.69% of that float. The average trading volume for MSA on October 26, 2023 was 126.77K shares.

MSA’s Market Performance

MSA’s stock has seen a 4.99% increase for the week, with a 0.11% rise in the past month and a -4.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for MSA Safety Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.96% for MSA stock, with a simple moving average of 5.78% for the last 200 days.

MSA Trading at -4.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSA rose by +4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.67. In addition, MSA Safety Inc saw 10.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSA starting from Roberts Rebecca B, who sale 500 shares at the price of $182.65 back on Aug 30. After this action, Roberts Rebecca B now owns 9,574 shares of MSA Safety Inc, valued at $91,326 using the latest closing price.

Buck Jonathan D., the Chief Accounting Officer of MSA Safety Inc, sale 172 shares at $177.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Buck Jonathan D. is holding 3,401 shares at $30,585 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.66 for the present operating margin

+44.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for MSA Safety Inc stands at +11.75. The total capital return value is set at 17.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.98. Equity return is now at value 3.93, with 1.47 for asset returns.

Based on MSA Safety Inc (MSA), the company’s capital structure generated 66.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.05. Total debt to assets is 25.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MSA Safety Inc (MSA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.