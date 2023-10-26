MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) has decreased by -4.91 when compared to last closing price of 72.71.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-20 that ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, today announced that the Company will release third quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) is $109.71, which is $40.57 above the current market price. The public float for MKSI is 62.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MKSI on October 26, 2023 was 577.59K shares.

MKSI’s Market Performance

MKSI stock saw a decrease of -12.66% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -16.87% and a quarterly a decrease of -33.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.45% for MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.97% for MKSI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -26.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MKSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MKSI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for MKSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MKSI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $125 based on the research report published on March 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MKSI Trading at -21.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares sank -17.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKSI fell by -12.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.60. In addition, MKS Instruments, Inc. saw -18.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MKSI starting from Mora Elizabeth, who sale 250 shares at the price of $87.15 back on Oct 02. After this action, Mora Elizabeth now owns 17,362 shares of MKS Instruments, Inc., valued at $21,788 using the latest closing price.

BAGSHAW SETH H, the EVP, CFO & Treasurer of MKS Instruments, Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $97.30 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that BAGSHAW SETH H is holding 20,547 shares at $2,432,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MKSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.44 for the present operating margin

+38.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for MKS Instruments, Inc. stands at +9.39. The total capital return value is set at 9.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.96. Equity return is now at value -62.27, with -25.05 for asset returns.

Based on MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI), the company’s capital structure generated 115.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.55. Total debt to assets is 44.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.