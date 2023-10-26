Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MITK) has increased by 7.53 when compared to last closing price of 9.76.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-20 that SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com), a global leader in digital identity and digital fraud prevention, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors on October 26, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the company’s financial results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter ended June 30, 2023, including information that may not be contained in the earnings release. The company will relea.

Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MITK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 46.13x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) by analysts is $19.33, which is $8.84 above the current market price. The public float for MITK is 42.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.62% of that float. On October 26, 2023, the average trading volume of MITK was 492.79K shares.

MITK’s Market Performance

The stock of Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) has seen a 0.72% increase in the past week, with a -0.24% drop in the past month, and a 3.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.21% for MITK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.16% for MITK’s stock, with a 2.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MITK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MITK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MITK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MITK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $13 based on the research report published on October 25, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MITK Trading at -5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MITK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares sank -0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MITK rose by +0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.51. In addition, Mitek Systems Inc saw 8.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MITK starting from CARNECCHIA SCIPIO MAXIMUS, who sale 26,693 shares at the price of $10.71 back on Nov 28. After this action, CARNECCHIA SCIPIO MAXIMUS now owns 278,287 shares of Mitek Systems Inc, valued at $285,882 using the latest closing price.

Diamond Michael E, the General Manager of Mitek Systems Inc, sale 3,019 shares at $10.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Diamond Michael E is holding 197,033 shares at $32,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MITK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.64 for the present operating margin

+85.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mitek Systems Inc stands at +2.11. The total capital return value is set at 9.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.97. Equity return is now at value 5.35, with 2.65 for asset returns.

Based on Mitek Systems Inc (MITK), the company’s capital structure generated 79.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.30. Total debt to assets is 37.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.