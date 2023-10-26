Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 32.49x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 43 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by analysts is $403.30, which is $67.82 above the current market price. The public float for MSFT is 7.32B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.59% of that float. On October 26, 2023, the average trading volume of MSFT was 22.75M shares.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.52 compared to its previous closing price of 340.67. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Insider reported 2023-10-26 that Microsoft’s early investment in AI may already be paying off. The tech giant reported a revenue jump in its latest earnings.

MSFT’s Market Performance

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has experienced a 1.26% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.25% rise in the past month, and a -0.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for MSFT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.70% for MSFT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.31% for the last 200 days.

MSFT Trading at 2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +6.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSFT rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $327.65. In addition, Microsoft Corporation saw 39.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSFT starting from Nadella Satya, who sale 38,234 shares at the price of $328.43 back on Sep 01. After this action, Nadella Satya now owns 800,668 shares of Microsoft Corporation, valued at $12,557,161 using the latest closing price.

Hogan Kathleen T, the EVP, Human Resources of Microsoft Corporation, sale 26,815 shares at $327.37 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Hogan Kathleen T is holding 198,373 shares at $8,778,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.77 for the present operating margin

+68.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Microsoft Corporation stands at +34.15. The total capital return value is set at 33.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.06. Equity return is now at value 39.11, with 19.14 for asset returns.

Based on Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), the company’s capital structure generated 38.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.81. Total debt to assets is 19.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.