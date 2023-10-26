Meta Platforms Inc (META) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.66x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 45 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Meta Platforms Inc (META) by analysts is $371.82, which is $81.8 above the current market price. The public float for META is 2.22B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.46% of that float. On October 26, 2023, the average trading volume of META was 21.16M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

META) stock’s latest price update

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META)’s stock price has plunge by -2.90relation to previous closing price of 299.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.03% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Insider reported 2023-10-26 that Meta Platforms stock fell about 3% on Thursday after the company’s third-quarter earnings report. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp reported a continued rebound in advertising revenue that beat analyst estimates.

META’s Market Performance

Meta Platforms Inc (META) has seen a -7.03% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.32% decline in the past month and a -10.64% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for META. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.00% for META’s stock, with a 16.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of META

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for META stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for META by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for META in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $365 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

META Trading at -4.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought META to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares sank -5.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, META fell by -8.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +116.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $311.88. In addition, Meta Platforms Inc saw 141.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at META starting from Newstead Jennifer, who sale 670 shares at the price of $318.19 back on Oct 17. After this action, Newstead Jennifer now owns 34,330 shares of Meta Platforms Inc, valued at $213,187 using the latest closing price.

Newstead Jennifer, the Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc, sale 670 shares at $319.25 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Newstead Jennifer is holding 35,000 shares at $213,898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for META

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.78 for the present operating margin

+79.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Platforms Inc stands at +19.90. The total capital return value is set at 22.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.02. Equity return is now at value 22.27, with 15.05 for asset returns.

Based on Meta Platforms Inc (META), the company’s capital structure generated 21.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.83. Total debt to assets is 14.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Meta Platforms Inc (META) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.