Meta Materials Inc (MMAT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ: MMAT) has jumped by 22.68 compared to previous close of 0.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -17.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-17 that After months of struggling, Meta Materials (NASDAQ: MMAT ) is making a change at the leadership level. In a statement released this morning, the functional materials company announced that Jim Fusaro is replacing George Palikaras as CEO, effective immediately.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MMAT is 2.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MMAT is $1.50, which is $1.34 above the current price. The public float for MMAT is 399.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MMAT on October 26, 2023 was 4.23M shares.

MMAT’s Market Performance

MMAT’s stock has seen a -17.19% decrease for the week, with a -24.20% drop in the past month and a -29.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.81% for Meta Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.63% for MMAT’s stock, with a -57.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MMAT Trading at -25.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.07%, as shares sank -23.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMAT fell by -20.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1973. In addition, Meta Materials Inc saw -86.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMAT starting from Palikaras Georgios, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.23 back on Aug 16. After this action, Palikaras Georgios now owns 1,385,490 shares of Meta Materials Inc, valued at $22,660 using the latest closing price.

RICE KENNETH L JR sale 18,454 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that RICE KENNETH L JR is holding 21,103 shares at $11,626 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-816.31 for the present operating margin

-36.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Materials Inc stands at -775.50. The total capital return value is set at -22.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.77. Equity return is now at value -136.60, with -110.48 for asset returns.

Based on Meta Materials Inc (MMAT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.09. Total debt to assets is 1.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Meta Materials Inc (MMAT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.