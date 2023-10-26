MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) by analysts is $9.35, which is $6.35 above the current market price. The public float for MXCT is 91.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.72% of that float. On October 26, 2023, the average trading volume of MXCT was 661.65K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

MXCT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MaxCyte Inc (NASDAQ: MXCT) has dropped by -3.54 compared to previous close of 3.11. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-09 that Penny stocks are shares of small companies priced under $5 per share. While the potential returns can be alluring, penny stocks carry high risk.

MXCT’s Market Performance

MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) has experienced a -5.96% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.66% drop in the past month, and a -32.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.97% for MXCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.29% for MXCT’s stock, with a -31.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MXCT Trading at -10.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares sank -2.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MXCT fell by -5.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.04. In addition, MaxCyte Inc saw -45.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MXCT starting from Johnston John Joseph, who sale 2,841 shares at the price of $3.70 back on Aug 30. After this action, Johnston John Joseph now owns 120,583 shares of MaxCyte Inc, valued at $10,512 using the latest closing price.

Johnston John Joseph, the Director of MaxCyte Inc, sale 2,059 shares at $3.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Johnston John Joseph is holding 120,583 shares at $7,618 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MXCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.64 for the present operating margin

+82.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for MaxCyte Inc stands at -53.25. The total capital return value is set at -10.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.76. Equity return is now at value -13.10, with -11.64 for asset returns.

Based on MaxCyte Inc (MXCT), the company’s capital structure generated 6.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.96. Total debt to assets is 5.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.