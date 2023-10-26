MasterBrand Inc (MBC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

MasterBrand Inc (NYSE: MBC)’s stock price has plunge by -0.27relation to previous closing price of 11.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.79% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-10 that JASPER, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE: MBC, the “Company,” or “MasterBrand”), the largest residential cabinet manufacturer in North America, today announced it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The Company will hold a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day to discuss the financial results and business outlook. Telephone access to the live call will be available at (877) 407-4019 (U.S.

The price-to-earnings ratio for MasterBrand Inc (NYSE: MBC) is 9.95x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for MasterBrand Inc (MBC) is $16.00, which is $5.02 above the current market price. The public float for MBC is 127.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.94% of that float. On October 26, 2023, MBC’s average trading volume was 699.59K shares.

MBC’s Market Performance

MBC stock saw a decrease of -1.79% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.03% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.36% for MasterBrand Inc (MBC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.07% for MBC’s stock, with a 5.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBC stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for MBC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MBC in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $13 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MBC Trading at -8.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -7.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBC fell by -1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.40. In addition, MasterBrand Inc saw 45.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MBC starting from GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who purchase 1,481 shares at the price of $8.51 back on Jan 23. After this action, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC now owns 15,779,507 shares of MasterBrand Inc, valued at $12,608 using the latest closing price.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the 10% Owner of MasterBrand Inc, sale 1,362 shares at $8.59 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC is holding 15,778,583 shares at $11,703 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.25 for the present operating margin

+28.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for MasterBrand Inc stands at +4.74. The total capital return value is set at 11.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.88.

Based on MasterBrand Inc (MBC), the company’s capital structure generated 102.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.60. Total debt to assets is 40.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MasterBrand Inc (MBC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.