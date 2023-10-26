MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX)’s stock price has dropped by -9.26 in relation to previous closing price of 235.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Stephen Davidson – Head of Investor Relations Chris Concannon – Chief Executive Officer Richard Schiffman – Global Head of Trading Solutions Christopher Gerosa – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Christopher Allen – Citigroup Patrick Moley – Piper Sandler Alex Kramm – UBS Benjamin Budish – Barclays Capital Daniel Fannon – Jefferies Brian Bedell – Deutsche Bank Simon Clinch – Redburn Atlantic Kyle Voigt – KBW Michael Cyprys – Morgan Stanley Alexander Blostein – Goldman Sachs Patrick O’Shaughnessy – Raymond James Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the MarketAxess Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

The price-to-earnings ratio for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) is above average at 32.51x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.90.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) is $259.27, which is $48.1 above the current market price. The public float for MKTX is 36.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MKTX on October 26, 2023 was 425.63K shares.

MKTX’s Market Performance

MKTX’s stock has seen a -9.46% decrease for the week, with a 4.07% rise in the past month and a -20.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.51% for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.20% for MKTX’s stock, with a -26.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MKTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MKTX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MKTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MKTX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $285 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MKTX Trading at -7.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares surge +6.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKTX fell by -9.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $228.84. In addition, MarketAxess Holdings Inc. saw -23.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MKTX starting from CONCANNON CHRISTOPHER R, who purchase 4,270 shares at the price of $238.42 back on Aug 14. After this action, CONCANNON CHRISTOPHER R now owns 47,166 shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc., valued at $1,018,060 using the latest closing price.

McPherson Kevin M, the Global Head of Sales of MarketAxess Holdings Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $277.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that McPherson Kevin M is holding 70,899 shares at $277,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MKTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.47 for the present operating margin

+81.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. stands at +34.82. The total capital return value is set at 28.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.58. Equity return is now at value 22.41, with 15.02 for asset returns.

Based on MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX), the company’s capital structure generated 7.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.