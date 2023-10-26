Make Informed Decisions with uniQure N.V. (QURE) Stock Updates

The stock of uniQure N.V. (QURE) has seen a -5.50% decrease in the past week, with a -15.73% drop in the past month, and a -38.59% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.95% for QURE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.72% for QURE’s stock, with a -61.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for QURE is at 0.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for QURE is 42.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.67% of that float. The average trading volume for QURE on October 26, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

QURE) stock’s latest price update

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.65 in relation to its previous close of 6.19. However, the company has experienced a -5.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-06 that uniQure (QURE) gains on plans to discontinue investment in some projects and reduce 20% of its workforce.

Analysts’ Opinion of QURE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QURE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for QURE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QURE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on March 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

QURE Trading at -21.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QURE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -15.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QURE fell by -5.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.42. In addition, uniQure N.V. saw -74.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QURE starting from Dolmetsch Ricardo, who sale 5,841 shares at the price of $7.46 back on Sep 18. After this action, Dolmetsch Ricardo now owns 163,404 shares of uniQure N.V., valued at $43,574 using the latest closing price.

CALOZ PIERRE, the Chief Operating Officer of uniQure N.V., sale 15,117 shares at $11.36 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10, which means that CALOZ PIERRE is holding 95,098 shares at $171,729 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QURE

Equity return is now at value -44.47, with -22.72 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, uniQure N.V. (QURE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.